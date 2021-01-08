TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian killed in Deer Park crash can't be identified; police seek help

The Deer Park Fire Department and Suffolk County

The Deer Park Fire Department and Suffolk County police responded after a pedestrian was struck at Bay Shore Road and Washington Avenue in Deer Park on Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
He wasn’t carrying ID. His fingerprints aren’t in police records. No one’s filed a missing-person report about him.

Three days after a pedestrian in Deer Park was fatally struck Tuesday by a Nissan Sentra driver traveling west on Bay Shore Road, the Suffolk County Police Department says its detectives still haven’t been able to identify the pedestrian.

"They searched the fingerprinting systems and the missing person reports," the department’s press office said in an email. "They are canvassing the area to see if residents/business owners are familiar with the man or if there is any video surveillance that would be of help."

The department is asking the public to provide information that could help identify the man by calling the First Squad detectives' line at 631-854-8152.

The crash was at 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bay Shore Road and Washington Avenue, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning, when the pedestrian died at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip from his critical injuries.

The department has not elaborated on the circumstances of the crash, what caused the driver to strike the pedestrian, or whether the driver would be cited.

There were 31 pedestrians killed in automobile crashes in Suffolk County in 2019, the most recent year for which complete tallies are available, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. The tally was 29 in Nassau, the institute's statistics show.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

