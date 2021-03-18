TODAY'S PAPER
Man hit by car, killed in early-morning crash in North Bay Shore, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating an early-morning crash that killed a pedestrian in North Bay Shore Thursday.

Suffolk County police said Third Squad detectives have not yet identified the victim. Police said the man was "in the roadway" when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on Fifth Avenue, near Claremont Avenue, around 3:10 a.m.

The driver was not injured, police said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check. No criminal charges have been filed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

