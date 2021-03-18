Police are investigating an early-morning crash that killed a pedestrian in North Bay Shore Thursday.

Suffolk County police said Third Squad detectives have not yet identified the victim. Police said the man was "in the roadway" when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on Fifth Avenue, near Claremont Avenue, around 3:10 a.m.

The driver was not injured, police said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check. No criminal charges have been filed.

Additional details were not immediately available.