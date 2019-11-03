TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Farmingville

A Suffolk police officer at the scene in Farmingville Saturday night where a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a car, authorities said. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Vera Chinese
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Farmingville Saturday night.

Daniel Fehringer was walking at about 10:20 p.m. on Horseblock Road near Waverly Avenue when a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Milano struck him, police said.

Fehringer, 22, of Farmingville was pronounced dead at the scene. Milano, 47, of Selden was not injured.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652. 

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

