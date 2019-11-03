Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Farmingville Saturday night.

Daniel Fehringer was walking at about 10:20 p.m. on Horseblock Road near Waverly Avenue when a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Robert Milano struck him, police said.

Fehringer, 22, of Farmingville was pronounced dead at the scene. Milano, 47, of Selden was not injured.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.