TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington pedestrian struck and killed, police say

Suffolk County police at the scene Thursday morning

Suffolk County police at the scene Thursday morning where a pedestrian was struck on New York Avenue just north of Union Place in Huntington late Wednesday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A car struck and killed a man walking across New York Avenue in Huntington on Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said.

Miguel Jiminez-Villa, 55, a Huntington resident, was struck near Union Place about 11:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

The driver of the southbound sedan, Andrew Skei, 26, of Lynbrook, was not injured, police said. 

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and detectives asked anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Shaquay Minter, 25, of Massapequa was charged with Cops: Daughter dragged mom with car during fight
Anthony D'Arrigo, seen here on June 14 on A friend's childhood promise fulfilled for others
Hempstead School offices at 185 Peninsula Boulevard on Ex-employee sues school district for discrimination
Deonte Palmer, left, and his identical twin brother, LI twins love having identical college plans
Dean Skelos, left, and his wife, Gail, leave Witness: Skelos held firm 'hostage' for son's raise
Lorna Lewis, superintendent of Plainview-Old Bethpage schools, Tuesday LI educator is 1st woman of color to lead council