A car struck and killed a man walking across New York Avenue in Huntington on Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said.

Miguel Jiminez-Villa, 55, a Huntington resident, was struck near Union Place about 11:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

The driver of the southbound sedan, Andrew Skei, 26, of Lynbrook, was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and detectives asked anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.