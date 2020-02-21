TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Pedestrian crossing Lindenhurst street hit, killed by SUV

The Lindenhurst Fire Department and Suffolk County police responded after a pedestrian was struck at by an SUV at East John Street and North Indiana Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Friday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV late Friday evening in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

Jacek Rogowski, 42, of Lindenhurst, was behind the wheel of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SUV headed west on East John Street at about 6:10 p.m. when his vehicle struck the pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of North Indiana Avenue, officials said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Rogowski was uninjured, police said.

His SUV was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

