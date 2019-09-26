TODAY'S PAPER
Woman struck, killed on Montauk Highway in Copiague, police say

Suffolk County police at the scene where a

Suffolk County police at the scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck on Montauk Highway in Copiague on Wednesday evening. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A woman was struck and killed as she attempted to cross Montauk Highway in Copiague Wednesday evening, police said.

Suffolk County police said Maria Zatarga-Fagan, 37, of Copiague, was attempting to cross from the south side of the road to the north when she was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler heading east at 8:35 p.m. She was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, Michael Nomikos, 42, of West Babylon, was not injured in the incident.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check and Nomikos has not been charged.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the accident to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

