A woman was struck and killed as she attempted to cross Montauk Highway in Copiague Wednesday evening, police said.

Suffolk County police said Maria Zatarga-Fagan, 37, of Copiague, was attempting to cross from the south side of the road to the north when she was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler heading east at 8:35 p.m. She was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, Michael Nomikos, 42, of West Babylon, was not injured in the incident.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check and Nomikos has not been charged.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the accident to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.