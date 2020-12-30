A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday on Nicolls Road in Stony Brook, according to Suffolk police.

Kenneth Rott, of Kings Park, was crosssing the street when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge truck traveling southbound on Nicolls Road at the intersection of Shirley Kenny Drive at about 6:45 p.m., police said. Rott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured, police said.

The truck was impounded for a safety check and the crash remains under investigation, police said.