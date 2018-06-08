A pedestrian was struck by a sport utility vehicle and killed early Friday as he crossed Pinelawn Road just north of the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffolk County police said.

The victim was identified as William Brady, 25, of Melville. Police said he died at the scene.

The fatal accident occurred at about 4 a.m. just north of Express Drive North, police said.

Police said Brady, crossing Pinelawn, was struck by a 2009 Toyota RAV4 driven by Roger Melendez, 52, of Lindenhurst. Melendez and his wife, Nancy Macedo, 49, were not injured, police said.

Police said Melendez was not charged. Second Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident is being asked to call detectives at 631-854-8252. All calls will remain confidential.