A man died in Ridge after he was struck by a 2012 Kia Sorento shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The collision occurred on Route 25 east of William Floyd Parkway. The man was in the roadway when he was hit, police said.

The identity of the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not immediately released.

Michael Leithe, 34, of Ridge, was driving the Kia, police said. The safety of his vehicle will be checked, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Police asked anyone who can help the investigation to call 631-852-8752.