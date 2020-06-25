TODAY'S PAPER
Man struck, killed while walking along Route 25 in Selden

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 41-year-old man was struck by a Jeep and killed as he walked along Route 25 Wednesday night in Selden, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

The teenage driver, who remained at the scene, has not been charged. He was not injured.

Police said the victim was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the eastbound 2004 Jeep west of Highview Drive just after 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of "Swee'pea," a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film "Big Shot."

