Cops: Pedestrian dies after hit by two vehicles in Smithtown

Both drivers remained at the scene on Route 347 at Terry Road.

The scene in Smithtown where a pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles.    Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
A pedestrian died after she was struck by two vehicles late Friday in Smithtown, police said.

The victim, whose name authorities withheld pending family notification, was crossing Route 347 at Terry Road around 11:50 p.m. when she was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet and then a 1999 Acura, both traveling east, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Police impounded the Chevrolet, driven by Vincent Confora, 85, of Coram, and the Acura, operated by Eric Kramer, 58, of St. James, for safety checks. They were not injured.

A physician assistant from the medical examiner’s office pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

