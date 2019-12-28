TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Brentwood, Suffolk police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A Brentwood man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street, Suffolk police said.

Police said Raul Antonio Granados, 58, was crossing Washington Avenue at Heyward Street in Brentwood when he was hit at 4:10 a.m. by a 2011 Dodge Ram.

Granados was taken by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, Waldo Perrier, was uninjured, and his truck was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8352.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

