A pedestrian died after being struck by a

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on the William Floyd Parkway in Shirley Wednesday night, Suffolk police said. Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 25-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the collision occurred on the Sunrise Highway overpass at about 8:15 p.m. They said the victim, identified as Jordon Hubbard of Shirley, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

Hubbard was in the roadway when he was struck by a southbound 2018 Hyundai, police said. Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

