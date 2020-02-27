A 25-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the collision occurred on the Sunrise Highway overpass at about 8:15 p.m. They said the victim, identified as Jordon Hubbard of Shirley, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

Hubbard was in the roadway when he was struck by a southbound 2018 Hyundai, police said. Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the accident to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.