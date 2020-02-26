TODAY'S PAPER
Boy, 14, injured when struck by car outside Kings Park High School

Fourth Precinct police at the scene of an

Fourth Precinct police at the scene of an accident in which a 14 year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing Lawrence Rd. in front of Kings Park H.S.   Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian injuring both of his legs while he crossed the street near Kings Park High School Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

The teen from Kings Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening, police said.

The accident occurred about 4 p.m. when Pamela Giuliano was driving a 2016 Nissan headed north on Lawrence Road and struck the teen, who was crossing the street, police said.

Giuliano, 37, of Kings Park, was not injured, police said.

The accident was under investigation as of late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

