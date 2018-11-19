A pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a sport utility vehicle Monday night in Melville, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a man, appeared to be stepping onto Route 110, just north of Amityville Road, when a northbound Honda CRV hit him about 5:15 p.m., police said.

The driver, Constance Schwartz, 87, of Melville, stayed at the scene and does not face any charges, police said.

The man had serious injuries and was being treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said. Investigators were trying to determine the victim's name and address because he did not carry any identification, police said.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Second Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252.