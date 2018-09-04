Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long Island

Shoreham man killed walking on Ridge road, police say

By Deborah S. Morris
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Ridge on Monday.

Seventh Squad detectives said Reshma Cooke was driving her 2008 Nissan Sentra south on Randall Road,  about a half-mile north of Whiskey Road, when her vehicle struck Robert Stroud, who was walking north about 4:35 p.m.

Stroud, 55, of Shoreham, was taken by a Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cooke, 35, of Shoreham, remained at the scene and was unhurt, police said.

The Sentra was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

