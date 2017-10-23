A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Bay Shore Sunday evening, police said.
Bernard Pacheco, 37, was walking across Bay Shore Road road near Ocean Avenue when he was struck by a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Tiffany Londono, 25, at around 7:45 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
Pacheco, of Bay Shore, was taken to Southside Hospital for treatment.
Londono, of Deer Park, stayed at the scene, police said.
Third Squad detectives are investigating the crash, police said.
