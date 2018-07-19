A 14-year-old boy on a bicycle collided with a sport utility vehicle in Babylon on Thursday, sending the rider to the hospital with serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

The teenager was going north on North Carll Avenue and the Chevy SUV was traveling west on Montauk Highway when they crashed at about 3:30 p.m., authorities said. The teen was taken by the Babylon Fire Department's rescue squad to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

"A young boy on a bike came out between the cars and hit the car," said Babylon Fire Chief Michael Golub, who responded to the scene.

The bicyclist had head trauma, a broken wrist, broken ribs and other injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The SUV's driver, a 22-year-old woman from Lindenhurst, was not injured, stayed at the scene and was not charged with a crime, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, authorities said, and the investigation continues by the First Precinct detectives.