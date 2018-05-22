A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Commack Road in Commack on Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was crossing the road between Delaware Avenue and Daly Road when a southbound 2002 Cadillac struck her at about 9:05 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk medical examiner’s office.

Police have yet to release the name of the woman, pending notification of her family.

The Cadillac was impounded for a safety check and no charges have been filed, police said.