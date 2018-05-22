TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
58° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman struck, killed crossing Commack Road, police say

Suffolk County police investigate the site where, they

Suffolk County police investigate the site where, they said, a woman was fatally struck in Commack on Monday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Commack Road in Commack on Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was crossing the road between Delaware Avenue and Daly Road when a southbound 2002 Cadillac struck her at about 9:05 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk medical examiner’s office.

Police have yet to release the name of the woman, pending notification of her family.

The Cadillac was impounded for a safety check and no charges have been filed, police said.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest Long Island News

Rain is expected to move in during Tuesday Forecast: Rain later today before warmup
The Long Island Game Farm in Manorville is LI farm hosting contest to name its new wallaby
Most of the apartments at the proposed Gateway Developer again revises apartment complex plan
Republican Marc Molinaro announces his intention to run GOP sees opportunity for statewide winners
Sheryl Goodine, widow of Jerome Goodine Sr., hold City celebrates 350 years with 6 days of events
The pool at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, No date set for reopening of town pool