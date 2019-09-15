TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Mount Sinai man struck and killed by vehicle in Coram, police say

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Print

A Mount Sinai man died after being struck by an SUV while walking Saturday night in Coram, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after Martin Tiess, 57, was hit at about 9:10 p.m. by a northbound 2001 Nissan Armada as he walked north on Route 112 , north of Granny Road, officials said.

A physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner pronounced Tiess dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Troy Norr, 50, of Manorville, and a female passenger were not injured, police said.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check, according to police. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) questioned whether a Nassau dog-tethering bill: too little bite, or too much?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo watches as thousands of Gov. Cuomo notes shellfish restoration program
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, left, and Nassau Officials: $18.4M Nassau sewer tax error uncovered
Workers dismantled oceanfront homes along Traffic Avenue in Building on sand: Efforts to protect LI communities
Lisa Spatafora-Lessa, from left, Barry Zaks and Natasha Young campers help deliver colorful anti-drug message
The Suffolk County Legislature's Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory Suffolk Legislature opens budget meetings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search