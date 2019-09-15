A Mount Sinai man died after being struck by an SUV while walking Saturday night in Coram, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after Martin Tiess, 57, was hit at about 9:10 p.m. by a northbound 2001 Nissan Armada as he walked north on Route 112 , north of Granny Road, officials said.

A physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner pronounced Tiess dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Troy Norr, 50, of Manorville, and a female passenger were not injured, police said.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check, according to police. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.