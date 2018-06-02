TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck, killed in East Farmingdale, police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in East Farmingdale on Friday night, police said.

The man entered the roadway at the southbound State Route 109 overpass at the Southern State Parkway at 10:41 p.m., where he was struck by a 2018 Toyota Camry, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Camry and an eyewitness remained at the scene, and there were no other injuries, police said. The Camry was impounded for a safety check.

Eastbound Route 109 was shut down in the area on Friday night, police said.

Suffolk County police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

