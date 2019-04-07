A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a sport utility vehicle in Huntington Station on Saturday night, police said.

A 1999 Honda CRV hit the man as he was crossing New York Avenue just north of West 11th Street around 9 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, was transported in a Suffolk police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda was not injured and has not been charged with a crime, police said. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information should call the Suffolk Second Squad at 631-854-8252.