Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Huntington Station, police say 

A pedestrian trying to cross New York Avenue in Huntington Station early Sunday morning was struck by a taxi and left with serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

Police said the unnamed 47-year-old man was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross the street between East 10th Street and East 11th Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Isabel Bolanos, 53, of Huntington Station, was driving a Universal taxi, a 2008 Ford sedan, northbound on New York Avenue when she struck the pedestrian, police said.

She stayed at the scene and was not charged or cited for any traffic violations and was not injured, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, was taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.