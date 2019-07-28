TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Morning
SEARCH
84° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Huntington Station, police say 

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

A pedestrian trying to cross New York Avenue in Huntington Station early Sunday morning was struck by a taxi and left with serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

Police said the unnamed 47-year-old man was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross the street between East 10th Street and East 11th Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Isabel Bolanos, 53, of Huntington Station, was driving a Universal  taxi, a 2008 Ford sedan, northbound on New York Avenue when she struck the pedestrian, police said.

She stayed at the scene and was not charged or cited for any traffic violations and was not injured, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, was taken to Huntington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Part cornhole, part golf, this Chippo Golf Ultimate LIers develop Chippo, a cornhole-style golf game
Yellow evidence markers are placed next to chairs 1 dead, 11 others shot at event in Brooklyn park
This Medford cottage was built in 1935 and 3 LI tiny homes for sale
Long Islanders rally in Huntington Station to protest LIer: Violating children's rights 'a stain on our history'
One of the signs installed in Quogue and New signs mark location of central pine barrens
David L. Ferguson. Pioneer for minority students at Stony Brook dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search