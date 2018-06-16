TODAY'S PAPER
Man killed crossing Brentwood road, Suffolk police say

Police investigate the scene where a vehicle fatally

Police investigate the scene where a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood on Saturday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
A sport utility vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian early Saturday in Brentwood, police said.

The man was walking across Suffolk Avenue, near Grant Avenue, at about 12:55 a.m. when an eastbound 2006 Saturn SUV struck him, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The pedestrian, identified as Jorge Flores, 44, of Brentwood, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Driver Pedro Rivera, 49, of Brentwood, was not injured. Authorities impounded the vehicle for a safety check.

Police asked anyone with information to call 631-854-8352.

