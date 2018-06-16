A sport utility vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian early Saturday in Brentwood, police said.

The man was walking across Suffolk Avenue, near Grant Avenue, at about 12:55 a.m. when an eastbound 2006 Saturn SUV struck him, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The pedestrian, identified as Jorge Flores, 44, of Brentwood, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Driver Pedro Rivera, 49, of Brentwood, was not injured. Authorities impounded the vehicle for a safety check.

Police asked anyone with information to call 631-854-8352.