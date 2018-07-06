A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Calverton, police said.

The victim was walking on Nugent Drive about 11:20 p.m. when a 2001 Honda Civic hit him near Pinehurst Boulevard, Suffolk County police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his name was not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The driver of the Civic, Tyesha Powell, 31, of Riverhead, was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

One of the five passengers in her car was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for evaluation, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.