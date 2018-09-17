Pedestrian hit and killed in Huntington Station

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday in Huntington Station while crossing Depot Road, Suffolk police said.

Juan Rosa Aparicio, 69, of Huntington Station, was walking across Depot Road, near East 11th Street, when police said he was hit by a 2008 Honda driven by Rigoberto Flores, 44, also of Huntington Station.

Flores, who was traveling south, was not injured, and he was not charged, police said.

Police said Aparicio was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

Detectives, who are investigating the crash, asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.