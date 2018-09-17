Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian hit and killed in Huntington Station

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday in Huntington Station while crossing Depot Road, Suffolk police said.

Juan Rosa Aparicio, 69, of Huntington Station, was walking across Depot Road, near East 11th Street, when police said he was hit by a 2008 Honda driven by Rigoberto Flores, 44, also of Huntington Station. 

Flores, who was traveling south, was not injured, and he was not  charged, police said.

Police said Aparicio was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

Detectives, who are investigating the crash, asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

Parents from the Hempstead school system bring their Students return while storm-struck school gets repairs
Town Supervisor Laura Gillen proposed a package of Gillen proposes package of ethics reforms
Evelyn Rodriguez at an event last week. Rev: Rodriguez 'died because she sought justice'
Jon Schneider, right, a former political aide for Schneider moves to Suffolk's largest union
Blanca Bermudez, rear left, and Maria Santos, rear Sessions offers condolences to Rodriguez's family
Ryan Knakal, at left, in December 2017, when Single dad drops 45 lbs. after on-the-go weight gain