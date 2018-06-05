A car struck and critically injured a pedestrian in a Kings Park parking lot Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Key Food at 66 Indian Head Rd., police said.

Both the male pedestrian and the female driver are 18-year-old Kings Park residents, police said. Police could not say Tuesday morning whether they knew each other.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition and the driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene, police said.

The car, a 2001 Lexus sedan, was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-854-8452, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.