TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Teen pedestrian struck, critically injured in Kings Park, police say

Police at the scene where, they said, a

Police at the scene where, they said, a pedestrian was struck in the Key Food parking lot in Kings Park on Monday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A car struck and critically injured a pedestrian in a Kings Park parking lot Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Key Food at 66 Indian Head Rd., police said.

Both the male pedestrian and the female driver are 18-year-old Kings Park residents, police said. Police could not say Tuesday morning whether they knew each other.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition and the driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene, police said.

The car, a 2001 Lexus sedan, was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-854-8452, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay on Town begins crackdown on unlicensed landscapers
Robert F. Kennedy campaigns for Senate in Long RFK's legacy of hope lingers after 50 years
Ferries will be able to land at the Fire Island village getting a $50M makeover
Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) at a Long Island Opponents spar over who best can challenge King
Ellen Byrnes, of Port Washington, and her date LI athlete enjoys prom before run to Ivy League
Sunny start to Tuesday on Long Island but Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms possible