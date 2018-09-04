Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A Northport school district employee was arrested after the car she was driving struck and seriously injured a Northport High School student who was heading to cross country practice Tuesday morning, police and school officials said.

The 14-year-old male student was hit while walking west outside the school on Laurel Hill Road, near Elwood Road,  in East Northport about 8 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

The driver, Janet Aliperti, 57, of East Norwich, was driving east on Laurel Hill Road in her 2005 Honda sedan, police said. She was not injured.

Aliperti was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended registration and uninsured vehicle, police said.

School district officials acknowledged that Aliperti is an employee, but declined to elaborate, saying that it was a personnel matter. A woman by that name is employed as a food service worker, according to district records.

The victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

“Emergency response teams were on the scene immediately and the student is being treated,” said Robert Banzer, superintendent of the Northport-East Northport school district, in a statement. “The district will continue to support the student and family in any way possible.”

Officials did not identify the student. The first day of school in the district is Thursday.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

