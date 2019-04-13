A female pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning by a sport utility vehicle in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police said.

Jacob Cindone was driving a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe west on the Nesconset-Port Jefferson Highway, near William Street, when his SUV struck a woman walking in the road at 5:25 a.m., according to detectives from the Sixth Squad.

The pedestrian, Katlin Catalano, 27, who is homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Cindone, 30, of Miller Place, was not hurt.

The crash caused the closure of the westbound Nesconset-Port Jefferson Highway until about 11:40 p.m., authorities said.

The SUV was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.