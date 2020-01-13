A woman was struck and killed by a motorist while walking across westbound Route 25A in Shoreham on Sunday night, Suffolk police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was hit by a 2018 Hyundai SUV around 6:10 p.m. and brought to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where she later died from her injuries, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Paula Avent of Rocky Point, was not injured. They impounded the car for a safety check.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Squad are investigating. They urged anyone with information on the accident to call (631) 852-8752.