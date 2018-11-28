A transit bus hit a pedestrian on the campus of Stony Brook University Hospital on Wednesday, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, Suffolk County police said. The bus driver was not hurt, police said.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to the accident, and the Motor Carrier Safety Section inspected the bus, police said.