State completes $3.1M in pedestrian upgrades in Suffolk towns

Safety measures along Route 110 from Amityville Village to Huntington Station include curb extensions, new crosswalks and traffic lights, and fencing to discourage jaywalking.

Fencing, seen here on Sunday, was installed along the median on Route 110 in North Amityville to prevent pedestrians from jaywalking. Photo Credit: Observer Images / David L. Pokress

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
The state Department of Transportation has completed millions of dollars in pedestrian safety measures in parts of Babylon and Huntington towns.

The department last week announced that it had finished a project designed to improve pedestrian safety along 16 miles of Route 110, from Amityville Village to Huntington Station. The $3.1 million project covers areas heavily used by pedestrians and was described as “an investment in the future of our local communities” in a statement by the agency’s acting commissioner, Paul Karas.

In Amityville Village, the improvements on Route 110 include a new traffic light at Sterling Place and a new crosswalk, sidewalk and pedestrian signals at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Mill Street. In addition, curb extensions, also known as bulb outs, were placed at Oak Street and at Union Avenue.

North Amityville also received a new traffic light, at Lindy and Nathalie avenues. In addition, median pedestrian fencing was built to discourage jaywalking across Route 110. The department also installed pedestrian crossing warning signs at the interchange ramps at Route 110 and Sunrise Highway, Route 109 and the Southern State Parkway.

In Huntington, refuge islands — curbed areas in the middle of the road — were created, and southbound left turn lanes into the Walt Whitman Shops were realigned to improve sight distance and give drivers a better view of pedestrians. Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said the improvements are “one more step in revitalizing the Route 110 corridor.”

Amityville Mayor Dennis Siry said he was pleased that the state is addressing pedestrian safety and added that it is “definitely an issue on Long Island in all villages and towns.”

Rosemarie Dearing, a longtime North Amityville community activist, noted how busy Route 110 is and how the community has had “quite a few people hit and killed trying to cross at places that were not safe.” She said she is hopeful that the new fencing will help reduce such accidents.

