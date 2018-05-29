TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Pedestrians struck, seriously injured by SUV in Ronkonkoma

The scene on Ronkonkoma Avenue where police said

The scene on Ronkonkoma Avenue where police said pedestrians were struck on Monday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Two pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by an SUV in Ronkonkoma on Monday night, police said.

Jennifer Wendal, 22, and Kevin Cruz, 19, both of Ronkonkoma, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Wendal and Cruz were crossing Ronkonkoma Avenue near Division Road around 8:30 p.m. when they were struck by a 2010 Chevrolet SUV traveling south, police said.

The driver, Joseph Livierieads, 23, of Bohemia, remained at the scene and was not hurt, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

