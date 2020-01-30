The former movie theater-turned Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center may get its third transformation with the help of a $500,000 state grant that officials plan to use to build a performance space for programs that include low-income children.

The performing arts center on Main Street received the grant in late December from the New York Regional Economic Development Council, a state agency that provides funding to communities for investment and economic development.

Julienne Penza-Boone, the theater’s interim director, said Monday that officials are still searching for lead donors and considering other planning aspects, so there was no definitive timeline for construction or a final cost estimate. However, once finalized, arts center officials are hoping the space includes a 200-seat theater with flexible seating and room to expand offerings such as the arts academy program, which Penza-Boone said “has grown by leaps and bounds.”

“For a while now, we’ve been outgrowing our theater space…so it’s challenging because we want to provide as much programming for our arts academy, but we keep bumping against our main stage,” Penza-Boone said. “So, we’re really looking forward to having two performance spaces.”

The performing arts center also provides scholarships for the underprivileged children it serves so they can attend or participate in workshops and programs there. Penza-Boone said the programs are key in helping the young thespians build self-confidence and develop empathy, comprehension, problem-solving skills and a sense of teamwork.

“The population that are out here and the children we serve are an underserved community, and it’s a shame that the perception [of the Hamptons as only a wealthy community] can prevent that population from being served appropriately out here,” she said. “So we’re doing our best to shatter those stereotypes about the Hamptons, because there’s a real need out here.”

Village officials, parents and children who have participated in the arts academy program said the arts center's services have become vital.

Molly Brennan, 17, a senior at Westhampton Beach High School, said performing in shows there since she was 8 years old helped her discover her passion for acting, which she will pursue when she enters college.

“I grew up there and the faculty was like my family,” Brennan said. “Through the training I gained at the theater, I have become a better public speaker and student.”

Her mother, Taryn Brennan, of East Quogue, said she was grateful for the confidence her daughter gained through the arts academy.

“She took [lessons] she learned there and she brought them to her school, so it’s been an amazing experience for her,” Taryn Brennan said.

Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore said the performing arts center is an important venue in the village “run by an enthusiastic and dedicated group, and I’m thrilled for their success in receiving the grant.”