Eastbound LIE closed near Exit 58 in Islandia after person hit, cops say

The person was hit about 6:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, police said.     

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A vehicle ran over a person on the Long Island Expressway in Islandia on Friday night, leading to an extended shutdown of the eastbound lanes, police said. 

The person was hit about 6:40 p.m. on the eastbound lanes by Exit 58, police said. That shut down traffic in both directions, but an hour later, only the eastbound side remained closed as detectives pieced together what happened on the roadway.

Other details were not immediately available as police and emergency responders assessed the situation, authorities said.

