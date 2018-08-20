LIRR: Person struck, fatally injured by train

An unauthorized person on the tracks near Southampton station was struck and fatally injured by a Long Island Rail Road train early Monday, officials said.

The person was struck at 1:45 a.m. by the 1 a.m. train from Montauk to Babylon and was declared dead at a hospital, a railroad spokeswoman said.

The identity of the person was not released, pending notification of their family.

Some trains were delayed during the morning commute, but trains were still operating on the line, according to the LIRR website.