Long Island

Police searching in Montauk for missing photographer Peter Beard

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching Montauk on Wednesday for well-known photographer Peter Beard, who police said went missing near his home Tuesday afternoon.

The 82-year-old, who has dementia, was last seen on Old Montauk Highway in Montauk at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, East Hampton Town Police said in a news release.

“There are multiple law enforcement agencies as well as the local fire department” searching for Beard, said East Hampton Town Police Capt. Christopher Anderson. “We’ve utilized aviation, K-9 units and deployed quads.”

Beard was last seen wearing a blue fleece pullover, black jogging pants and blue sneakers. He is 5-foot-10, 176 pounds with gray hair.

Beard rose to prominence as an African wildlife photographer in the 1960s and throughout his career has collaborated with artists such as Andy Warhol, Francis Bacon and Salvador Dali. His most recent exhibition was in 2016 at the Guild Hall Museum in East Hampton. 

Anyone with information on Beard’s location is asked to call East Hampton police at 631-537-7575 or to call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

