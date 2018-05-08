Two dogs and a cat rescued Tuesday from a home fire in Mastic appear to have survived, thanks to the oxygen firefighters gave them, a fire official said.

“I think the cat made it; the dogs, they gave them oxygen too, and they seemed to be OK,” he said. “The cat was definitely good.”

Mastic firefighters put out the flames, according to Suffolk police, adding it was reported about 9:45 a.m.

Some of the pets were taken to a veterinarian, a police spokeswoman added.

Only preliminary information was immediately available.