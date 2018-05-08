TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Official: Pets rescued from Mastic house fire

Several animals were rescued Tuesday from a house

Several animals were rescued Tuesday from a house fire in Mastic, officials said. Photo Credit: John Walthers

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Two dogs and a cat rescued Tuesday from a home fire in Mastic appear to have survived, thanks to the oxygen firefighters gave them, a fire official said.

“I think the cat made it; the dogs, they gave them oxygen too, and they seemed to be OK,” he said. “The cat was definitely good.”

Mastic firefighters put out the flames, according to Suffolk police, adding it was reported about 9:45 a.m.

Some of the pets were taken to a veterinarian, a police spokeswoman added.

Only preliminary information was immediately available.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Lots of sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs Weather: Patchy fog, then sun Wednesday
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, center, at Town hires outside counsel for board members
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini speaks on Suffolk DA says he’s probing AG Schneiderman
Springs resident Loring Bolger said she's fine with Stickers let residents pick sides on hamlet’s name
Kidsday reporter Cole Kennedy and his Hot Wheels LI kid collects Hot Wheels cars
Nickerson Beach park in Lido Beach LI community offers white sand, quick commute