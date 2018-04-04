The number of private wells in Wainscott found to contain perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) has grown to 135, or more than half of those tested, according to East Hampton’s town supervisor.

East Hampton now has data on 258 tested wells. Of those, nine were found to contain PFCs above the federal health advisory level of .07 parts per billion, Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said Tuesday during a town board work session. Another 126 wells had traces of the contaminants, but not above that advisory level.

In 2017, 25 wells were initially tested and one was found to have perfluorinated compounds above the advisory level. The results spurred the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to expand the testing.

Exposure to the chemicals can affect the immune system and fetal health, as well as cause liver damage, cancer and thyroid problems, the Environmental Protection Agency has said. The town has since provided bottled water to affected residents.

The town has discussed funding point of entry water filtration systems on affected properties and is working with the Suffolk County Water Authority to bring public water to the area.

Town officials have said the cause of the contamination is likely from firefighting foam used during drills at the East Hampton Airport.