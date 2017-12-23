TODAY'S PAPER
Pickup driver hurt when truck flips in Manorville, cops say

First responders work at the scene of an overturned pickup truck in Manorville on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: LIHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after his Toyota pickup truck veered off County Road 111 in Manorville, Suffolk County police said.

The man was driving south on County Road 111 / Captain Daniel Roe Highway near Toppings Path just before 9:45 a.m. when his truck left the road, hit trees and bushes, then overturned. No criminality is suspected, police said.

The man was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, according to police.

