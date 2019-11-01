TODAY'S PAPER
Pine Barrens Society has exceeded its 100,000-acre preservation goal, advocates say

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Efforts to preserve the Long Island Pine Barrens have exceeded the goals set almost 25 years ago, with more than 100,000 acres being preserved, environmental advocates are expected to announce Friday in Shirley.

Advocates are declaring victory in their mission to protect the environmentally sensitive Pine Barrens area in Suffolk County, the central part of which is above sections of Long Island's federally designated drinking water aquifer.  

The push to preserve the Pine Barrens area started with the Pine Barrens Protection Act, which protected 52,500 acres in its core preservation area from development when the New York State Legislature passed the legislation in 1993. The legislature passed a comprehensive land use plan for the area in 1995 that outlined goals to acquire and preserve at least 75 percent of private, vacant land in the Pine Barrens’ core area.

John Pavacic, executive director of the New York State Pine Barrens Commission, said a commission analysis found the goals set in the land use plan were “greatly exceeded.”

To date, 57,676 acres have been preserved in the Pine Barrens, with just over 1,000 acres remaining unprotected, according to Riverhead-based environmental advocacy group the Long Island Pine Barrens Society.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

