The Town of Babylon is placing a moratorium on any new applications for a program that allows businesses to exceed wastewater limits in exchange for protecting land out east.

The program, which is run by New York State and is known as Pine Barrens Credits, allows for more dense development in the western part of the county while protecting land out east, said Rich Groh, the town’s chief environmental analyst. The program stems from the 1993 state Pine Barrens Act, which was passed to protect the region’s 100,000-acre pine forest — which is in Brookhaven, Riverhead and Southampton towns — and nearby drinking water aquifer by restricting development.

Businesses in Babylon Town are allotted a certain amount of wastewater output based on the lot, building sizes and the type of use. If a business wishes to exceed that amount, Groh said, they can do so by paying for pine barrens credits. The development credits are used to compensate pine barrens landowners in the core of the pine barrens since they couldn’t develop their own properties.

The town has not received many applications for the program, Groh said, but recently received two submissions. While both applications have been approved, he said, the town wants to halt any further credits until officials study the potential impacts on groundwater.

“We just want to make sure in allowing this that it’s not going to get overdone,” Groh said.