A 7-year-old girl was in a hospital intensive care unit after a dog mauled her arm and left two others with puncture wounds in their Bellport home, authorities said Thursday.

The girl was playing Wednesday evening with a mixed breed dog, possibly with pit bull or mastiff genes, when the canine “mutilated” her arm with repeated bites in her Bieselin Road home, said Gregory C. Miglino Jr., who responded as chief of South Country Ambulance.

“Greg, get in here with a tourniquet,” Miglino said a Suffolk officer shouted to him. “It was a brutal scene. There were people bleeding all over.”

Suffolk police said the girl’s mother tried to pull the dog off her daughter and was bitten.

Then a man who lives in the house and was dogsitting the canine hit the animal over the head with a shovel, police said.

The dog then ran out into the backyard, where Brookhaven Town animal control officers were able to put him in a cage and take it to the animal shelter, police said.

The girl was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was in critical condition Wednesday night in the pediatric intensive care unit and needed surgery, Miglino said.

South Country Ambulance took the mother to Stony Brook also and transported the man to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue. Both had cuts and puncture wounds that were not life threatening, Miglino said.

No official information was available Thursday about the latest condition of the three victims.

But a person who answered the phone at the house Thursday identified himself as the owner’s son said the girl was “projected to make a full recovery.”

He declined to give his name and said the dog belonged to a “family member’s friend.”

The fate of the dog, which police said was a pit bull, will be decided after the town shelter keeps it for 10 days.

Town spokesman Jack Krieger said the dog was being kept on a 10-day “bite hold” for safekeeping and evaluation. If the town believes the dog is “too violent” or if the owner does not claim the animal, shelter officials may put the dog down or keep it, he said.

If the owner wants the canine back and the town deems the dog dangerous, a hearing would have to be held, Krieger said.

Miglino said he was an animal lover but believed the dog should be euthanized due to its aggressiveness. Growling, the dog had hurled itself against a glass storm door to get into the house as medics tended to the wounded, he said, and when first responders left the house, the dog tried to dig under the fence to get at them.