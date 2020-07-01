A caravan of protesters bearing signs and pitchforks gathered Wednesday to protest at the homes of billionaires including Michael Bloomberg to demand that they pay their fair share of taxes amid statewide revenue shortfalls, according to the groups leading the protest.

The protesters say they want Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to raise taxes on the state’s 118 billionaires to help make up for a gaping revenue shortfall that has left state and local budgets reeling after the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which includes Shinnecock Indian Nation members, New York Communities for Change, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, the Long Island Progressive Coalition and the Poor People’s Campaign LI, noted that billionaires have seen their collective net worth increase by $44.9 billion from March 18 to May 15.

The protesters are taking issue with Cuomo’s decision to cut 20% in state funding from schools, hospitals and housing agencies even as the billionaires’ fortunes increased, and while more than 2 million New Yorkers lost their jobs during the pandemic, most in communities of color.

More than 100 people outside the Southampton mansion of Bloomberg on Wednesday called for a tax on the rich and called the former New York city mayor a “looter.”

Caravan of protesters arrives at Michael Bloomberg’s Southampton home. pic.twitter.com/S5Jsz83qUN — Mark Harrington (@MharringtonNews) Jul 183, 2020

The crowd, on the tree-lined lane outside the entrance to Bloomberg’s long driveway, included a large contingent of Shinnecock Indian Nation members, who charges Bloomberg is squatting on their sacred land.

“My message to the mayor is, his rent is due,” said Margo ThunderBird of the Shinnecock tribe, which has ancient claims to the land surrounding the 700 acre reservation.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jamell Henderson, an organizer of the protest, said the message to Bloomberg and other billionaires is “pay their fair share.”

“Make billionaires pay, it’s that simple,” he said. “It’s about helping people in need in the middle of this pandemic.”

Southampton Town police were on the scene for the peaceful protest, which moved on to the next billionaire's home just before 2 pm.

Bloomberg's unsuccessful bid for president included comments on a campaign stop that drew the ire of Shinnecock Indian Nation members. “There’s a Native American tribe right near where I live, the Shinnecock Nation,” Bloomberg said in Oklahoma. “It is just a disaster. There's all sorts of problems."

Monica Klein, a spokeswoman for the group, said they plan to also travel to Stephen Ross’ house on West Neck Lane in Southampton, then to Steven Schwarzman’s house on Mohawk Avenue in Watermill, and end at Daniel Loeb’s home on Highway Behind the Pond, in East Hampton.

Klein said the caravan represents “New Yorkers who are struggling economically because of all the cuts in New York State.”

A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.