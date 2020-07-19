Shots fired at Plainview house party, police say

Nassau police are investigating a shooting at a Plainview house party Sunday.

An unknown person fired several shots into the crowd gathered at a large party on Maxine Avenue about 1:15 a.m., police said. A man was struck in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Second Squad at 516-572-6253 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.