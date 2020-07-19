TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Morning
SEARCH
87° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Shots fired at Plainview house party, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police are investigating a shooting at a Plainview house party Sunday.

An unknown person fired several shots into the crowd gathered at a large party on Maxine Avenue about 1:15 a.m., police said. A man was struck in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Second Squad at 516-572-6253 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Sunday and Monday are expected to be scorchers Heat advisory, air quality alert issued on Long Island 
A female whale was found stranded along Smith Humpback whale washes up along Smith Point park
Nassau University Medical Center. East Meadow, NY NUMC operating deficit spikes
Marie Saint-Cyr, owner of a studio in Wyandanch, Babylon Town starting initiative to help artists
Boats pass through a narrow cut that leads Smithtown officials say shallow part of Sound a public safety issue
Sutton Landing at Deer Park will be a Deadline nears for affordable housing lottery in Deer Park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search