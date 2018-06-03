Among East Hampton’s familiar faces, you couldn’t miss Ben Krupinski and his wife, Bonnie Bistrian Krupinski. You won’t be able to miss their absence, either, residents said.

The couple was killed Saturday afternoon when the small airplane they and two other people were in crashed into the waters about a mile out from Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett. The plane was reported down around 3:20 p.m.

Between their resumes, the couple’s influence was far reaching, from board positions to a constellation of social and political contacts. They owned restaurants together and real estate, with Ben as the builder to the celebrity set and Bonnie the developer and businesswoman.

In a 1992 article, The New York Times referred to Ben Krupinski, born and raised in East Hampton, as an “ace East Hampton pilot and Contractor to the Stars.” He counted Billy Joel and Martha Stewart among clients and had completed key projects including the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton with his firm, Ben Krupinski Builder.

In his spare time, he was an avid pilot, with multiple planes registered, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. He told The New York Times that his craft of choice was a Piper PA-31 Navajo.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said he had known Krupinski and his family for more than 20 years, and Krupinski owned an office where Schneiderman once worked out of on the East End.

While he was still waiting for more information, an emotional Schneiderman couldn’t believe the news when he read it online.

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s an unbelievable loss, an extraordinary loss to the entire East End community,” Schneiderman said.

A large private employer on the East End, Schneiderman credited Krupinski for being an economic driver in the area, as his family owned several restaurants, including East Hampton’s The 1770 and Cittanuova.

No one answered the phone at Ben Krupinski Builder on Saturday evening.

Bonnie Bistrian Krupinski is part of the founding family of East Hampton Golf Club and the Bistrian family, which owns a number of businesses and developments in East Hampton. In recent years, Krupinski and her brother had sought to develop family-owned land.

“They were a big part of the community and this is a tragedy beyond belief. It’s a very sad day for all of us and they will be missed,” East Hampton Councilwoman Sylvia Overby said.

Overby had known the Krupinskis for 20 years, she said.

She worked with Bonnie Krupinski on East Hampton’s Airport Management Advisory Committee and the Business Committee. On both, Krupinski was a committee member and Overby was the town board liaison.

“We’re all still processing this, which is hard,” she said.

Former town supervisor Larry Cantwell said the couple were big philanthropists and helped restore several historic buildings in town, including the Fowler House and the Amagansett Lifesaving Station.

“They didn’t do it for the recognition. They did it because they thought it would be good for the community,” he said. “They’re there to help people who fell on hard times.”

The couple also was deeply involved in local Republican politics, those who knew them said.

Amos Goodman, East Hampton Town’s GOP chairman, said he first met them in 2015, when he was running for the Suffolk County Legislature.

“They threw me my first political fundraiser,” Goodman said. “They were people who believed in me very early on and they stayed friends.”

A friendship blossomed and Goodman said the couple were generous and warm. They had a great sense of humor, dry and witty. He last saw them for dinner a few months ago, he said.

“The loss to East Hampton and the community is something that’s really profound. You will see their names on everything from Guild Hall to the East Hampton library,” he said. “These were people from the community, invested in the community and giving back to the community.”

Wainscott resident and former East Hampton elected official Diana Weir said news of the crash left her feeling sick.

“These are amazing, wonderful people. They’re the heart of East Hampton,” Weir said.

Weir said Krupinski built his business and reputation from scratch, earning the respect of the community and developing a passion to give back along the way.

“He’s not from wealth. He was a local, blue-collar guy, always looking out for the local people he could help,” Weir said.

The couple were involved in national politics too, making significant donations to the campaigns of Lee Zeldin, Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush.