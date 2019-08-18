TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

NTSB: Pilot of Republic-bound plane killed in Saturday upstate crash

A fire engulfs a home in upstate LaGrangeville

A fire engulfs a home in upstate LaGrangeville on Saturday after a small plane heading to Republic Airport in Farmingdale crashed into the building, killing the pilot and a person in the residence, officials said. Photo Credit: Spectrum News/@MercedesTVnews

By Rachel O'Brien and Antonio Planas rachel.obrien@newsday.com, antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

The crash of a twin-engine plane into a Dutchess County home Saturday as it headed to Republic Airport in East Farmingdale killed the pilot, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday.

The ages and identities of the pilot and his two male passengers, who survived the 4:13 p.m. crash, were not released.

A person inside the home in LaGrangeville, a rural community about 100 miles from Republic Airport, was also killed and another occupant suffered serious injuries, officials said Saturday. The status of a third person who went missing after the Cessna 303 hit the ranch-style home on South Smith Road was unknown Sunday. LaGrangeville is about 15 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie.

Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the NTSB, said Sunday that the plane had taken off earlier Saturday from Republic Airport with Orange County Airport in upstate Montgomery its destination.

After the plane took off from Orange County Airport for its return flight to Republic, the aircraft landed at Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville to refuel, said Capt. Paul DeQuarto of the State Police on Saturday.

Not long after the six-seat plane left the LaGrangeville airport it had "engine trouble then went down," DeQuarto said.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said: “All of Dutchess County extends our thoughts and prayers to the families that have been impacted, the lives lost, the individuals injured.”

The site of the crash is about 2,000 feet south of the runway at Sky Acres, an airport that serves small aircraft.  

The Poughkeepsie Journal reported that smoke could be seen rising from the home. Firefighters responded to the scene, as did police and emergency medical vehicles from surrounding communities.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash, officials said.

With AP

By Rachel O'Brien and Antonio Planas rachel.obrien@newsday.com, antonio.planas@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Geese, front, and seaguls, rear, take advantage of Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms today
Larry Kenton Griffin was charged with the $200G bail ordered for suspect in rice cooker case
This photo released by NYPD shows Larry Kenton Police: Man charged in rice cooker subway scare
Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (I-Woodbury) Lafazan outraises other Nassau County legislators
Suffolk County Legis. Susan Berland, seen here on Suffolk to debate if pols can Skype into meetings
Offiicals say blank checks, cash and jewelry were Town hires new cleaners after checks, cash were stolen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search