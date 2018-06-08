TODAY'S PAPER
Third body recovered from plane crash off Amagansett, police say

New York State Park Police probe the scene

New York State Park Police probe the scene of a plane crash off Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett on Saturday. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A third body from last week’s plane crash was found Friday in wreckage discovered one mile off Amagansett, East Hampton police said.

Authorities also on Friday identified the two bodies recovered earlier as Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski, both 70, luxury developers from East Hampton.

The update came after hundreds packed an East Hampton church Friday morning to memorialize the Krupinskis and their grandson, William Maerov, 22, who was also in the plane when it crashed.

The statement from Police Chief Michael Sarlo did not say whether the crash victim found was Maerov or pilot Jon Dollard, 47.

But he did say the Piper PA31 Navajo was discovered Thursday afternoon about a mile off Atlantic Avenue Beach, about 45 feet under water, in an area where visibility is three to five feet.

He said police divers have been scouring the wreckage all day Friday.

The plane had crashed about a mile off Amagansett on Saturday.

