Pilot headed to East Farmingdale killed in Virginia plane crash

Republic Airport in East Farmingdale is seen in

Republic Airport in East Farmingdale is seen in 2015. Photo Credit: Chuck Fadely

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Federal transportation officials said a pilot headed to Republic Airport early Tuesday was killed after his small aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The crash, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at Chesapeake Regional Airport, was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, said Terry Williams, an NTSB spokesman.

Williams said he could not provide details about the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, but the aircraft was headed for Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, he added.

The plane was registered to Jeffrey Comeau of Chesapeake, Virginia, according to federal records. It was not clear if he was flying the plane Tuesday.

Williams said an NTSB investigator was on scene shortly after the crash and that officials would release a preliminary report in about a week.

FAA officials said the plane, a Piper PA-28, crashed one mile southwest of the airport.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the agency received a 911 call at 7:28 a.m. reporting a crash of a single-engine plane about three-tenths of a mile away from the runway. The plane burned up, state police said, adding that the victim in the crash will be identified by the medical examiner.

