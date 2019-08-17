A small plane that took off from East Farmingdale with three people aboard crashed into a home in Dutchess County on Saturday, an FAA official said. The conditions of those on board were not immediately released.

The Cessna 303 crashed into a home on South Smith Road in Union Vale at 4:28 p.m., said Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash set the house on fire, The Associated Press reported.

The plane departed from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale and was headed to Sky Acres Airport in Lagrangeville, which is also in Dutchess County, Bergen said. The crash happened about one mile from that Hudson Valley airport, which serves mostly small aircraft.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that smoke could be seen rising from the home, but there was no word on any occupants. Firefighters responded to the scene, as did police and emergency medical vehicles from surrounding communities.

Bergen said local authorities will release the names and conditions of the passengers. They will also release information about the “situation on the ground,” she said.

1/3...Statement from County Executive Marc Molinaro who is at the scene of plane crash in Union Vale:



“We pray for all those involved in the plane crash that occurred this afternoon in Union Vale." — Dutchess County (@DutchessCoGov) Aug 229, 2019

The rural town of Union Vale, the site of the crash, is about 15 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie.

The FAA will investigate while the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the likely cause of the crash, Bergen said.

With AP