Plane with 3 aboard that departed from Republic Airport, crashes into house in Hudson Valley

A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house

A Cessna 303 aircraft crashed into a house on South Smith Road in Union Vale in Dutchess County on Saturday. Photo Credit: @MercedesTVnews

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A small plane that took off from East Farmingdale with three people aboard crashed into a home in Dutchess County on Saturday, an FAA official said. The conditions of those on board were not immediately released.

The Cessna 303 crashed into a home on South Smith Road in Union Vale at 4:28 p.m., said Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash set the house on fire, The Associated Press reported.

The plane departed from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale and was headed to Sky Acres Airport in Lagrangeville, which is also in Dutchess County, Bergen said. The crash happened about one mile from that Hudson Valley airport, which serves mostly small aircraft.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that smoke could be seen rising from the home, but there was no word on any occupants. Firefighters responded to the scene, as did police and emergency medical vehicles from surrounding communities.

Bergen said local authorities will release the names and conditions of the passengers. They will also release information about the “situation on the ground,” she said.

The rural town of Union Vale, the site of the crash, is about 15 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie.

The FAA will investigate while the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the likely cause of the crash, Bergen said.

With AP

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

